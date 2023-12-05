West Ham to go head-to-head with Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham for Derby ace

Although David Moyes would only appear to have a few months left on his West Ham contract, it seems that the Scot still wants to be the author of the Hammers January transfer spend.

The club haven’t yet approached their manager to offer him new terms, which would see his contract – that currently ends on June 30, 2024, extended.

To that end, it would seem an odd decision to let Moyes take control of what would effectively be his last transfer window in charge of the club, given that any potential new incumbent may not wish to utilise many of the same members of the playing staff.

Certainly, if the east Londoners want to take things to the next level, then they should be shopping in a different market place than the English championship, with respect, though the club’s modus operandi has always seemed to be buying cheap in the hope that they’ll hit the jackpot with a player.

There’s been a long line of failures in that regard and one or two hits, and if they’re able to beat Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City to the signature of Derby County’s highly-rated 22-year-old, Eiran Cashin, time will tell if they were wise to go after the player in the first instance.

TeamTalk also credit Middlesbrough, Burnley, Sheffield United and Brighton with an interest, so any potential hire by the Hammers is far from a foregone conclusion at this stage in any event.