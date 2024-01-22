Chelsea considering move for one of Newcastle United’s best players

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as the Blues consider taking advantage of Newcastle’s financial situation.

According to Fichajes, Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a move for the Brazilian midfielder as he aims to make additions to the Chelsea midfield.

Given Newcastle United’s continuous FFP issues, which may force them to sell some of their most notable players, the former Lyon midfielder looks on his way out of the club.

Chelsea’s lack of activity in the January transfer window has come as a surprise as they need new additions to turnaround their disappointing season. If the Blues can pull off a few sales, they remain hopeful about adding new players.

Conor Gallagher has been recently linked with a move to Tottenham with Chelsea demanding close to £50 million for the English midfielder. If not this month then a move in the summer transfer window looks likely as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract at the club.

Newcastle’s worries over FFP may force them to sell the 25-year-old midfielder, which would cause other players to go. The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club as Liverpool and Barcelona are also reportedly keen to get his signature done.

A move for Guimaraes would make Chelsea dig deep into their pockets. The Blues have spent big on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in recent transfer windows and signing the Newcastle midfielder will not be cheap for Pochettino’s team.

Among those who might go are players like Sean Longstaff and Alexander Isak, who has been linked to Arsenal. Bruno Guimaraes is perhaps their most important asset in that aspect. Newcastle United’s financial books may be balanced with the aid of a significant sale.

The Magpies have spent around £400million under manager Eddie Howe and recent punishment to Everton, who have suffered point deduction, have made the club chiefs cautious and worried about their financial status.