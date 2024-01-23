MLS club to benefit if Newcastle sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Arabia club Al-Shabab

Atlanta United stand to receive a significant amount from Newcastle star Miguel Almiron’s potential transfer to Al-Shabab this month.

The Athletic reports that Atlanta included a 20-25% sell-on clause in the MLS league-record outbound transfer, which occurred in the January 2019 deal for £20.7 million. The Guardian notes that Newcastle are seeking a profit on the player, who is set to turn 30 next month.

Miguel Almiron played a key role in Newcastle’s fourth-place finish in the 2022/23 season, contributing 11 goals. If Al-Shabab meet Newcastle’s demands for his transfer, Atlanta United could potentially receive an additional £6 million to £7.5 million.

Another Atlanta player, Thiago Almada, a World Cup-winning Argentine, is also anticipated to make a substantial move to Europe, potentially challenging Almiron’s MLS record transfer fee.

Even after providing Atlanta their share, the Magpies could still secure a modest profit from Miguel Almiron’s potential transfer. Besides Almiron, there are indications that right-back Kieran Trippier may be leaving Newcastle in January, with Bayern Munich expressing interest in the English player.

Trippier, the 33-year-old England international, might depart for a reduced fee of £12 million in a potential deal with Bayern Munich. If the move materialises, Trippier would become the third English player to join Bayern this season, joining the ranks of England captain Harry Kane and Eric Dier.