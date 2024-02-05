Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron was linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia were on securing the services of the Paraguayan international, but the transfer did not work out in the end.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed on Give Me Sport that the 29-year-old will leave the club eventually and he won’t be at Newcastle next season. Newcastle will need to raise funds to bring in quality signings at the end of the season, and they do not have a bottomless pit to spend.

Almiron is likely to be one of the players sacrificed at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see where the 29-year-old utility man ends up.

“I think we will see a reasonable overhaul of that Newcastle team in the summer. Newcastle made it pretty clear that they didn’t have massive potential to spend in the transfer market.

“Between now and the summer, I think we will see a big push to define exactly who is going to be part of the squad going forward. I think they will have a big commercial push to bring in extra money and revenue.

“Players like Almiron will certainly move on. He won’t be at Newcastle next season even though he didn’t move during the winter window.”

The Paraguayan attacker is capable of operating on both flanks as a winger and he can slot in as a central attacking midfielder. He has impressed with his creativity, goal scoring ability and versatility since moving to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old is a hard-working attacker who helps out with his pressing and defensive work rate. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs.

Judging by his performance in the Premier League, there is unlikely to be a shortage of suitors for the versatile attacker. Almiron is at the peak of his powers and he will want to join a competitive team. A move to Saudi Arabia might not be ideal for him right now.