Arsenal fighting to keep hold of wonderkid amid transfer interest from Euro giants

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are reportedly fighting to keep hold of highly-rated young striker Chido Obi-Martin as Borussia Dortmund show an interest in signing him.

The 16-year-old recently attracted headlines by scoring ten goals in a single game against Liverpool Under-16s, and it’s fair to say it’s unsurprising that someone like Dortmund might now be sniffing around for him as they have a reputation for poaching English football for its best talents.

Obi-Martin could be the next big thing at Arsenal, though, so one imagines they’ll do what they can to stop him leaving the Emirates Stadium, and that’s what’s being reported by German outlet Sport1.

Arsenal have promoted a number of homegrown players in recent times, with Bukayo Saka their biggest success story, while others such as Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson have also become first-team regulars.

Gunners supporters will hope Obi-Martin can also make the step up in years to come, but of course there’ll always be plenty of competition at a top club challenging for the Premier League and other major honours.

Dortmund might be a better bet in terms of first-team football straight away, and it will be interesting to see if others in Europe also try to sign him.

