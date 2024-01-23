Bayern Munich legend opens up on Eric Dier transfer

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier completed a move to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The 29-year-old was struggling for regular game time at the Premier League club, and he chose to move to the Bundesliga and search of playing time.

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has now shared his thoughts on the transfer and explained that the German club should not have moved for players were sitting on the bench at other clubs.

Matthaus clearly feels that Bayern Munich should be aiming for players of higher quality.

He told Sky Sports: “Eric Dier wasn’t necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently. I remember Uli Hoeness once saying that, ‘We won’t be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs’. The latest transfer looks different. Kieran Trippier would be a similar case. “That’s not Bayern Munich for me. Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players.”

The German champions are having a mediocre season by their standards, and it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around and retain their domestic crown.

They cannot afford to keep slipping up if they want to win the league title this season. It will be interesting to see if Eric Dier can make an instant impact at his new club and help them finish the season strongly.