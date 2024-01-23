“I really rate him” – Gary Lineker has named the Premier League player he really likes

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is reportedly being targeted by Arsenal, is a player who Gary Lineker has said he loves.

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked to the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his offensive lineup.

According to reports, Arsenal may yet make a bid of £80 million to acquire Toney this month.

Financial Fair Play constraints may make it difficult for Arsenal to finance a January transfer for the Englishman.

After being suspended for eight months for violating FA’s gambling regulations, Toney made a comeback to the pitch over the weekend and scored a free-kick for the Bees in their win against Nottingham Forest.

Gary Lineker, who called Toney an “exceptional footballer,” has praised the player highly on his return.

Micah Richards and Lineker praised Toney in their remarks on The Rest Is Football after he returned on Saturday and scored a goal.

“I love him,” Richards said. “His hold up play has not surprised me but I’m looking at him thinking he gets hold of everything, links it up nicely, we wouldn’t say he’s the quickest but he is a strong enough runner.

“He always gets in the right position. Great in the air. And he can finish. He has got the lot.”

“I really rate him,” Lineker added. “I think he is an exceptional footballer. I think he is really good.

“He gives you something a little bit different as well and he will score goals anywhere.”

Before receiving a ban last season, Toney scored 20 goals. In the following months, he has been strongly linked to a number of elite teams including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.