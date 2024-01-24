Video: Former Liverpool man Harry Wilson sets up Diop who narrows the gap to 2-3 on aggregate – Game On!

Diop has given Fulham a late hope with a goal in the 76th minute to bring life into the tie.

Former Liverpool man Harry Wilson came off the bench for Fulham and has made an instant impact.

From the left, he did brilliantly to get past Bradley before putting a teasing ball into the 6 yard box. It takes a slight deflection before Diop slots it in from close range.

It is 1-1 on the night and now 2-3 on aggregate with 15 minutes to play. Can they score another?

Watch the goal below:

GAME ON! Issa Diop has Fulham dreaming again ? pic.twitter.com/PVfUHbQVN5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2024