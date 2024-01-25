Arsenal given great opportunity to fix problem position with bargain £18m transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been put on red alert as Newcastle United have supposedly made Callum Wilson available for just £18million this January.

The England international has shone throughout much of his career in the Premier League, scoring at a reasonably prolific rate for Newcastle and for former club Bournemouth, even if he’s never quite established himself as being in that very top bracket of strikers.

Arsenal have major issues up front at the moment so can’t be too picky, with Wilson perhaps looking ideal to come in as an upgrade on Eddie Nketiah and with Newcastle seemingly ready to let him leave for just £18m, according to the Evening Standard.

Gabriel Jesus has his qualities but isn’t a prolific enough player, while Nketiah has never been more than a backup option and hit just four goals in 30 league appearances last term.

Even if Wilson is only a short-term option, he could be enough to give Mikel Arteta’s side a bit more of a threat up top and get them through the second half of this season as more serious title challengers.

The report also links Wilson with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, who also both have issues up front at the moment.