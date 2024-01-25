West Ham are reportedly among the clubs, alongside Chelsea, monitoring Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, although talks have yet to progress.

A host of clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham are keeping close tabs on the Newcastle United striker given the Magpies’ current financial situation, per Daily Mail.

Newcastle look as though they will have to sell someone in order to bring in reinforcements, after Joelinton has been ruled out until May with a groin injury. This adds to the issue of Sandro Tonali’s suspension for betting on football. Now, Eddie Howe is without two of his star central midfielders.

One player that could leave St James’ Park this window is Callum Wilson. Other players such as Miguel Almiron have been linked with a move away to Al-Shabab, however reports emerged stating he is unwilling to accept a deal this window. Club captain Kieran Trippier was linked with a £12 million move to Bayern Munich, but that offer was swiftly rejected.

For Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham, they all have one thing in common – they need a goalscorer. And Wilson would provide them with that. Another plus side is that they wouldn’t have to worry about him getting up to speed with the Premier League, unlike if they were to sign a forward from abroad.

While Chelsea are exploring short-term options, with Wilson, they are ideally targeting Napoli’s Victor Osimhen for a summer move.