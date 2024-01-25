Chelsea smash club record with latest wages figures but where do the Blues rank in the Premier League?

Chelsea have smashed a club record for the amount spent on wages but the Blues are still not the highest in the Premier League.

The West London have come under scrutiny from several of their English opponents for the money they have spent on transfer fees and wages over recent transfer windows and it has been revealed that the Blues have broken their club record.

Deloitte published their 2024 Football Money League this week, revealing the overall revenues and wage bills of the highest-earning European clubs.

Chelsea ranked ninth on the list with a revenue of £513million in 2023 – a four per cent increase from 2022.

However, Chelsea’s wage bill has grown drastically from £340million to £404million – a new club record.

Deloitte’s figures rank the London club in second in the Premier League in terms of their wage bill with only Man City spending more with £424million.

Since the takeover of Chelsea in 2022, the West London club has had money thrown at it but it has made many things worse.

The club is a bit of a mess at present and that shows as the Blues are now spending a staggering 79 per cent of their annual revenue on wages.

This will have to come down drastically if Chelsea want to bring in a big-name striker and other players this summer or else the Stamford Bridge outfit will be flirting with breaking FFP rules like several other Premier League clubs.