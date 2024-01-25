Documents approved as West Ham set to register new signing today

Things are moving quickly for West Ham in the January transfer market, with one apparent target likely to be putting pen to paper on Thursday.

Just as in the summer, the Hammers have left it late to start doing their business, but if they can get it right once again, there’s some certainty to them having a successful end to the 2023/24 campaign.

David Moyes has already guided the East Londoners into sixth place in the Premier League and into the last 16 of the Europa League, and whilst nothing has been won yet, it’s clear that the club are moving in the right direction.

Once talisman, Declan Rice, left the club after their epic Europa Conference League win in Prague against Fiorentina, the Hammers could’ve buckled.

However, with some astute signings that have arguably made the team better, Rice has become nothing but a distant memory.

His England midfield colleague, Kalvin Phillips, is set to sign on at the London Stadium according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, and there wouldn’t appear to be too much doubt that he would’ve sought Rice’s counsel before agreeing to the switch from Man City.

Once the formalities are out of the way, there’s another week until West Ham play Bournemouth, which is ample time for Phillips to get match fit and hit the ground running for his new club.

