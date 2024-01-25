With Manchester United’s struggles on the right flank, they are reportedly considering reinforcing the position, with Marcus Edwards being a focal point of interest.

According to a report from FT, Manchester United are aiming to secure the signing of Sporting CP winger to bolster their offensive weapons. The news source also highlighted that Ineos, recent part owners of the club, view the 25-year-old as a potential candidate to enhance the position, especially with Antony’s poor form this season.

Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can secure the signing of Marcus Edwards for a fee of £30 million, either in the current transfer window or in the summer.

In the current season, Marcus Edwards has started 13 games in the Primeira Liga and has directly contributed to 8 goals, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. In all competitions, including league matches, he has scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists for Sporting CP, who are currently at the top of the league table in Portugal.

If a deal does come true for £30 million, it would send a huge shock to the system of Brazilian winger Antony, who has not had an impact since his £80 million move in the summer of 2022.