Ten Hag makes swift decision on Martial replacement at Man United

Anthony Martial’s operation for a groin injury has all but ended a disappointing career at Man United, given that by the time he’s fit to play again it will be virtually the end of the 2023/24 season when his contract runs out.

The Frenchman has always flattered to deceive at Old Trafford but has never looked remotely like leaving the club, forcing one manager after another to consider him as part of their squad options.

He will finally walk through the exit door in the summer, opening up a space on the squad in so doing.

So who has Erik ten Hag decided to replace him with in the interim period?

In what can only be seen as one of the biggest snubs ever delivered, the Dutchman has decided that Martial has made so little impact during his tenure, that he’s not going to replace him with anyone at all for the remainder of the campaign, per Daily Mail.

That’s despite the Red Devils being left with Rasmus Hojlund as their only fit striker.

Clearly ten Hag believes he has enough talent in the first-team to accommodate the loss of Martial, who’ll now just be sat indoors or on the periphery at the United training ground until he can pack his bags and move on.