Confirmed Tottenham vs Man City team news: De Bruyne on bench

Man City travel to Tottenham on Friday night as the Premier League clubs go head-to-head in the FA Cup fourth round.

This is considered the biggest match of the round and it is a draw Man City feared as the Premier League champions have an awful record against the North London club, especially away from home. City have never scored a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will need to change that if they are to advance to the next round.

Pep Guardiola’s team were 3-2 winners over Newcastle last time out and won that clash dramatically thanks to Kevin De Bruyne

The Man City boss has made two changes from that win for the Spurs match with Ederson and Doku being replaced by Ortega Moreno and Oscar Bobb

De Bruyne remains on the bench despite his match-winning intervention at St. James’ Park.

Your City side to face Spurs ? XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Bobb, Alvarez SUBS | Ederson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/nqczBaPkJC — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 26, 2024

As for Tottenham, the hosts will be confident of getting a result off of Man City given their history and Ange Postecoglou’s men have been playing well recently.

Spurs needed a Pedro Porro wondergoal to get passed Burnley in the last round of the FA Cup before drawing 2-2 with Man United – with the London club being the much better team.

Tottenham are without some key players for the Man City game due to several reasons and Postecoglou has made one change from the Man United clash two weeks ago.

Dejan Kulusevski returns to the starting 11 to replace Oliver Skipp. The winger will be a big boost for Spurs as he brings much-needed creativity to Postecoglou’s team.