“It’s a possibility” – Eddie Howe on Doomsday scenario over major Newcastle player

Financial Fair Play is really beginning to hit certain clubs hard, with Newcastle having to consider the sale of one of their major players.

Despite appearing to have unparalleled riches, that seemingly isn’t enough to stop the Magpies looking at cashing in on some of the first-team stars that have brought them some of the finest football the Toon Army have seen over the past few seasons.

Eddie Howe will be the first to admit that his side have underperformed this season, though the mitigating circumstances of an incredible amount of injuries can’t be overlooked.

One player to recently be ruled out for the remainder of the season because of a thigh injury, per Premier Injuries, is Brazilian ace, Joelinton.

There’s been a suggestion that he could well have played his final game for the club because of their financial issues, and far from Eddie Howe offering a definitive ‘no,’ he’s been quoted by transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, as saying “it’s a possibility.”

??? Has Joelinton played his final game as Newcastle player? Howe: “It’s a possibility but I hope that’s not the case… I want him to stay”. “Before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything… and so it’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer”. pic.twitter.com/JeS4eI1Yhn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2024

That might be said to be a Doomsday scenario for the supporters who have taken the player to their hearts since he was moved to his current position by Howe.

Such is the way of modern football it seems.