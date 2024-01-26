Manchester United alerted to the availability of £18 million star this month

Newcastle United are prepared to sanction the departure of Callum Wilson this month and they could sell him for a fee of £18 million.

A report from the Standard claims that Manchester United have now been alerted to his availability as they look to improve their attacking options.

Manchester United need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Wilson could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition. He has been a proven performer in the Premier League when he is fit and he could certainly improve Manchester United in the attack.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund at the start of the season, but the Denmark international is still adjusting to life in the Premier League and he has not been able to score goals consistently.

Manchester United need an experienced alternative who can lead the line for them now and allow Hojlund to develop without too much pressure. Wilson is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact. He knows the league well and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will also be a tempting proposition.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to sacrifice some players in order to raise funds and comply with the financial fair play regulations. A move for Wilson would be ideal for all parties this month and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay £18 million for him.

