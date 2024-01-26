Manchester United offered the chance to sign 11-goal former Barcelona striker

The Red Devils have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

Erik ten Hag’s side faces an uphill battle in the second half of the season as they aim to narrow the gap between them and the top four.

Like the majority of sides in the Premier League, Manchester United have been hit with numerous injuries to key players and have struggled to field their best eleven since the start of the season.

This hasn’t been helped by their toothless attack who have failed to produce a consistent goal-scoring output with Rasmus Hojlund only recently grabbing his first two goals in the league.

It is no surprise then that they have been heavily linked with a new number nine with the latest report from HITC via TeamTalk claiming that they have been offered former Barcelona striker, Braithwaite.

The 32-year-old striker is currently the top scorer in La Liga 2, the Spanish second division, after his side Espanyol were relegated last campaign.

With 11 goals to his name so far, he is reportedly keen on a return to a top European side and has been offered to Manchester United as well as Chelsea per the report.