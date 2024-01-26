Pundit believes Jurgen Klopp’s departure may lead to doubts over two Liverpool stars

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes that Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season may cause doubts for some players.

The German manager caught the footballing world off guard on Friday morning when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool after nearly nine years in charge.

With his side currently at the top of the Premier League as well as in three other competitions, Klopp will be hoping to add to the six trophies he has claimed at the club since joining in 2015.

But the future of Liverpool now remains in doubt, with Sky Sports pundit Warnock claiming that it may affect the future of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The one player straight away who springs to mind is Mohammed Salah. What is the future for Mohammed Salah?” He said via TBR Football.

“I think there’s also other players with interesting situations and people will probably laugh at me when I say this, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, because of that hybrid position that he plays.”

The former Liverpool defender suggested that the new manager may play the English defender in a new position considering his ability to play in the middle of the park.