26-year-old attacker has an offer from Leeds United to join them

Leeds United are keen on improving their attacking options and they have identified the Burnley winger Manuel Benson as a potential target.

According to reports, the 26-year-old has a proposal from Leeds on the table and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can get the deal done before the window closes.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and they need to bring in the right reinforcements this month in order to boost their chances of returning to the top flight.

Benson could prove to be a useful acquisition for them and the winger will add creativity and goals from the wide areas. He has struggled for regular game time at Burnley this season and the winger has played a hundred minutes of first-team football for the Clarets.

He will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football and return to the championship would be ideal for him. He has shown his quality in the championship in the past, and he could help Leeds improve in the final third.