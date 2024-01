Video: Darwin Nunez finishes off brilliant move shortly after Norwich equaliser

Liverpool lead Norwich 2-1 at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth-round after two quickfire goals went in for both teams.

The Reds took the lead in the tie after 16 minutes when Curtis Jones headed in a James McConnell pass.

That lead would only last six minutes as Ben Gibson stunned Anfield by heading in a corner for Norwich.

Six minutes later, Nunez would finish off a lovely team move with a brilliant finish as the Uruguay star’s good run of form continues.

?? Pandemonium amongst the travelling Norwich fans! ? Ben Gibson sparks jubilant celebrations as his near post header gets them back on level terms!#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/N5Uxxd1wAi — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 28, 2024