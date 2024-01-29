In an attempt to replace the injured Alejandro Balde, Barcelona are considering a late move for Sergio Gomez, the unwanted Manchester City left-back.

Fichajes claims that Barcelona are prepared to bring in a late addition to take Alejandro Balde’s position in the lineup due to injury.

Their target is Sergio Gomez of Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola may decide to let the 23-year-old go and allow the Catalans to pay a reasonable price for him.

Alejandro Balde is the most recent victim of Barcelona’s unfortunate history of serious injuries. Gavi’s season-ending knee injury have already cost the Catalans this season and now they could be without the dynamic left back for the rest of the campaign.

Balde will have surgery to fix an issue with his right leg’s femoral biceps, which might keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

The Catalans are keen to make a last-minute move for a replacement player with a few days remaining in the January window. Marc Cucurella of Chelsea, Juan Miranda of Real Betis, and—most intriguingly—Sergio Gomez of Manchester City are among the players they may consider.

It seems that Barcelona cannot afford the other choices and the best option for them is to plan a last-minute attack on Gomez. Chelsea are also considering a potential replacement for Cucurella, who is out until March due to injury, in the 23-year-old.

Pep Guardiola may be willing to let the Spaniard go as the manager does not employ him much.

Gomez does not represent the €15 million that Manchester City spent for him 18 months ago, despite having made nine appearances this season. The City manager uses Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in the left-back position.