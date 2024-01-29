Chelsea star’s future uncertain as three top-half clubs enquire about transfer

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher reportedly still faces an uncertain future this January after three enquiries from clubs in the top half of the Premier League table.

The England international has been a key performer for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino this season, and one imagines the club will not be too keen to lose him, even if the situation is far from straightforward due to his current contract being due to expire at the end of next season.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea may have the opportunity to cash in and make a healthy profit on Gallagher as three unnamed clubs from the top half of the table have asked about him.

It remains to be seen if anything more concrete will come of these links, or if we’ll find out precisely which clubs have asked about him.

Tottenham seem likely to be one of the clubs involved, going from what Ben Jacobs has previously told CaughtOffside, but it’s easy to imagine almost any of the other top half teams also being interested in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea surely need to do what they can to tie Gallagher down to a new deal, though, as it seems a huge risk to lose such a fine young player to a top half rival.