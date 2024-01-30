Chelsea dispatched scouts to see Leny Yoro in action since the 18-year-old is thought to be Thiago Silva’s long-term successor at the club.

Chelsea are expected to step up their efforts to recruit Leny Yoro after sending scouts to observe the 18-year-old in action, according to HITC.

While the Blues are not the only team in the race, their actions may put them ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of the Lille youngster.

The report claims that Chelsea scouts saw Lille’s thrilling draw with Montpellier. Though it was assumed that the London team’s watchers were keeping an eye on striker Jonathan David, it was the 18-year-old Yoro who turned in a fantastic performance to make the trip worthwhile.

Yoro had a strong defensive shift to preserve a clean sheet and provide his team a point from a precarious second-half situation with Lille down to 10 men.

Yoro has been attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool over the past several months, but the London team is trying to overtake them.

The 18-year-old is attracting Chelsea’s attention as they see him as the ideal long-term replacement for experienced defender Thiago Silva. Given that his present contract ends in the summer of 2025, it makes sense to cut him off before he even considers staying on with Lille.

The Blues would want to put themselves ahead of their competitors but Manchester United and Liverpool are prepared to fight tooth and nail for the young defender. The price, which may already be expensive, will only rise as a result of the heightened rivalry for the Lille defender.