Huge injury boost for Liverpool ahead of crucial game against Arsenal

Liverpool have received a boost with the prospect of their star player, Mo Salah, making a potential early return.

Initially expected to be absent for the first two months of the year due to his commitment to the national team’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, the 31-year-old unfortunately sustained an injury in the first half of Egypt’s Group B match against Ghana, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Medical assessments identified the injury as a strain of the posterior muscle, anticipated to keep him sidelined for nearly a month.

Consequently, Salah returned to Merseyside to undergo rehabilitation and focus on the remainder of Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club.

Meanwhile, Egypt got knocked out of the AFCONS round of 16, losing to DR Congo on penalties.

Salah has now provided an update on his recovery through the social platform X, sharing a photo of himself running on the field, which comes as a big boost for Klopp ahead of the busy schedule.

However, Klopp has mentioned his intention to gradually reintegrate the player into the team. As a result, the winger is expected to miss the upcoming game against Chelsea tonight and could also be absent for the match against Arsenal on February 10th.