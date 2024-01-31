Messi and Ronaldo won’t get their ‘last dance’ after all

This Thursday evening, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami side will be taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in a friendly that has been billed as the ‘last dance’ between the two players.

Both the Argentinian and the Portuguese have rewritten the record books time and again across their careers, and there will certainly be a before and after once the pair exit stage left.

It’s difficult to pinpoint when that will be given that both retain an incredible level of fitness despite their advancing years.

Ronaldo has continued to find the net with incredible regularity in the Saudi Pro League.

Before the mid-season break, the superstar had already recorded 20 goals in 18 Pro League matches per WhoScored.

Messi’s one goal and two assists (WhoScored) doesn’t really compare, however, he did take Inter to the League’s Cup title – their first piece of silverware but surely not their last.

The thought of watching the pair do battle one last time would’ve appealed to football fans everywhere, however, as The Independent report, an injury to Ronaldo has meant that he will be unable to feature in the match.

Unless there’s an opportunity for the two teams to meet again, which is unlikely, everyone will have to be content with watching their previous battles which will, of course, live long in the memory.