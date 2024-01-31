Watch: Nunez has penalty to put Liverpool 3-0 up against Chelsea but can’t find the target

At 2-0 up, Liverpool had an opportunity to ice the game with a penalty just moments before the halftime whistle against Chelsea. Instead, Darwin Nunez missed!

Liverpool couldn’t have asked for a better first half at Anfield. Diogo Jota got the scoring underway for the Reds in the 23rd minute, via an assist from Conor Bradley. Then the youngster added a goal himself shortly after.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half and had a total of 15 shots, limiting Chelsea to just one. The dominance from Jurgen Klopp’s team was undeniable.

Darwin Nunez has the opportunity to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead before half-time… but hits the woodwork

Nunez had an opportunity to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the second minute of added time, but the Uruguayan couldn’t even hit the target with his spot kick.