Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on signing the Bundesliga defender Willian Pacho.

According to a report from SportBILD via SportWitness, the three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old defender and they have sent scouts to watch the player in action this season.

The likes of Real Madrid and Napoli are keeping tabs on the defender as well.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United make their move at the end of the season. The defender is likely to cost around €60 million. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for Willian and he will certainly be tempted to join clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal already have players like William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes at their disposal. Signing another centre-back could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

At Liverpool, they will need to bring in an alternative to Joel Matip, who will leave the club at the end of the season.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they will need to sign multiple central defenders at the end of the season. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club and the Red Devils will have to replace them adequately.

The reported asking price seems quite steep and it will be interesting to see if Frankfurt are prepared to accept a more reasonable offer. They signed Willian for a fee of around €9 million, but they are hoping to make a substantial profit on him now.