Exclusive: Arsenal to assess youngster after “smart” transfer decision by Edu, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal will assess Albert Sambi Lokonga in the summer after his loan spell at Luton Town comes to an end, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder had struggled to make much of an impression in the Arsenal first-team before also enduring a difficult and underwhelming loan spell at Crystal Palace.

However, Lokonga now really seems to have found his feet with some fine performances for Luton, and Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, has praised Gunners chief Edu for the smart decision to get him out on loan and playing regularly in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old may just have worked his way back into Arsenal’s plans, with Romano hinting that there will now be a decision for the club to make this summer, whereas not so long ago one imagines almost everyone would have expected the player to be loaned out again or sold permanently.

“Albert Sambi Lokonga is starting to impress a lot in his loan spell at Luton Town and my understanding is that Arsenal believe they made right choice with this move,” Romano said.

“It hasn’t always been easy for Lokonga since moving to England, as he struggled in the Arsenal first-team and also failed to make much of an impact in a previous loan spell at Crystal Palace.

“Still, it’s been a smart one by Edu who wanted Lokonga to stay in the Premier League and play on a regular basis. In the summer, Arsenal will assess the situation before making a decision; now they just want him to focus on the second half of the season at Luton.”