Liverpool are searching for Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who has discussed the option of Liverpool letting the Dutch defender leave at the end of the season, believes that.

The centre-back has been one of Liverpool’s most important and reliable players since joining the club from Southampton.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke with GiveMeSport, the Premier League team is trying to sign someone to replace Van Dijk.

According to the report, Van Dijk will be 33 in a few months, thus Liverpool are looking for a central defender to replace the £220,000-per-week Netherlands international.

Liverpool does not want to lose the defender at the end of the season, as per GiveMeSport.

“Van Dijk turns 33 this summer, so naturally long-term replacements are already being sounded out,” claims the report.

“It’s the same with Chelsea and Thiago Silva, but that hasn’t stopped the Brazilian being a regular starter at 39.

“Liverpool don’t want to lose Van Dijk just yet so it will be down to any new manager to help convince him to stay.”

The Dutch defender is still in brilliant form this season and has helped the Merseyside club to climb to the top of the Premier League standings. With consistent injuries in the Liverpool defense, the only mainstay has been Van Dijk this season.

His contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2025. The reliable defender has shown no signs of slowing down or losing his quality even after going past the age of 30.

With Klopp leaving at the end of the season, keeping the experienced Van Dijk for longer is going to be crucial for the club to kick start a new era at Anfield.