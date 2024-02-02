“The only disappointing one” – Tottenham manager teases reporters with suggestions of a failed deadline day move

Tottenham manager jokingly admitted that he was left disappointed after missing out on a deadline day transfer.

Spurs were very active in the window, securing early signings of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and the Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin on a permanent deal.

They also successfully hijacked a late deal from under Barcelona’s noses, as they signed highly-talented youngster Lucas Bergvall.

In terms of outgoings, eight players left either on loan deals or permanently, including Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Alejo Veliz and Sergio Reguilon.

In his pre-match press conference before the Everton game, Ange Postecoglou playfully admitted to the disappointment of a missed opportunity.

He teased the reporters, suggesting a big behind-the-scenes scoop, only to reveal that he was referring to Lewis Hamilton, who had signed with Ferrari.

He said: ‘The only disappointing one for us was that I felt there was a good opportunity for us, but the club didn’t feel it was right and he ended up going elsewhere.

‘He went to Ferrari instead… I got you all going there didn’t I? I felt you needed something after a bit of a flat day yesterday’.

There was one deadline day move Ange wasn't too happy about… ?? pic.twitter.com/2x33L50co8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2024

With a positive transfer window behind them, Postecoglou will now shift his focus to finishing the season strongly.

Tottenham currently sits in 4th place with 43 points, just 3 points behind Manchester City and Arsenal, and 8 points behind league leaders Liverpool.