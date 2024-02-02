“Let’s wait for the summer” – 22-year-old player’s agent won’t add fuel to the fire amidst Man United links

Although the January transfer window has only just closed, that hasn’t stopped Man United being linked with a highly-rated 22-year-old goalkeeper.

The Red Devils currently have Andre Onana between the posts at Old Trafford, however at this stage, there doesn’t appear to be too much doubt that he’ll be replaced at the end of the campaign because of consistently poor errors that have often led to goals.

Even though he was an Erik ten Hag buy, the pair having worked together at Ajax, Onana’s hire has proved to be a disaster so far.

Again during the Wolves match he appeared to be deceived by the simplest of balls in the box, and that doesn’t bode well for his future as a United custodian.

Benfica’s Anatoliy Trubin is the latest name to be linked – by O Jogo (h/t Sport Witness) to the North West giants.

The Ukrainian already has eight clean sheets to his name this season (transfermarkt), and clearly comes very highly rated.

However, his agent, Maryna Andriienko, didn’t want to add too much fuel to the fire.

“Let’s wait for the summer, Trubin could get there (Premier League) with even more visibility,” she was quoted as saying.

“Manchester United? I’m not going to talk about it, it’ll be a secret, let’s keep it a mystery.”

The one stumbling block to any deal being done would appear to be Trubin’s release clause, which SportWitness note is €100m.