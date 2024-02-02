Newcastle planning first summer signing of major Chelsea player

The future of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was in doubt throughout the January transfer window but the midfielder ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a major player for Mauricio Pochettino this season and has even captained his team in the absence of Reece James.

However, with Chelsea worried about Financial Fair Play issues, Gallagher was one name believed to be transferable during the January window.

The England star has only 18 months left on his current deal, therefore, if he doesn’t sign a new one, 2024 would be the ideal time to sell him.

The Athletic report that Newcastle admire Gallagher and that he is on a three-man midfield shortlist for the summer transfer window, which also contains Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Magpies had a quiet January window due to their own FFP concerns but are expected to strengthen again during the summer.

Tottenham are also believed to be interested in the Chelsea star but only time will tell if the Blues sell the 23-year-old.