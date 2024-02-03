Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old has done a splendid job at the Portuguese club and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality manager at the end of the season and Amorim is reportedly on their radar.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season and he is taking some time off to recharge his batteries.

Liverpool have been linked with several managers and it will be interesting to see if they decide to appoint Amorim as the German manager’s replacement. There is no doubt that the 39-year-old is a talented young manager with a bright future ahead of him.

According to Portuguese publication Record via Teamtalk, Amorim has now put discussions regarding his future on hold. He has already asked his agent to wait until the end of the season before discussing a potential move to other clubs.

The Portuguese tactician is now fully focused on the job at hand, and he wants to guide Sporting CP to a successful season before deciding on his next move.

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be a tempting proposition for the young manager. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a formidable squad at their disposal.

He will want to prove his qualities at the highest level and a move to Liverpool could help Amorim win major trophies in the coming seasons.