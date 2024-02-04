Chelsea on tenterhooks over FFP as financial expert warns the “floodgates will open”

Although Nottingham Forest and Everton’s heads are currently on the block because of Financial Fair Play issues, Chelsea could be one of the next teams in the firing line if, as one financial expert believes, the floodgates will open.

For the Toffees, another points deduction would almost certainly condemn them to relegation into the Championship.

That precise scenario is likely to lead to their administration – and further punishment – according to former super agent, Jon Smith, when speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

Forest too would surely find it difficult to haul themselves up from such a punishment.

Man City’s case will eventually be heard and that could change the face of football if they’re found guilty of any charges, whilst Goal speculate that Chelsea’s £1bn+ spend over the past few transfer windows is likely to see the authorities take a closer look at their books in due course.

Other clubs may well find themselves at the heart of future proceedings too.

“Going forwards, it seems certain that if charges against breaching clubs are upheld, the floodgates will open and there will be a deluge of related legal claims, as rival clubs that consider that they have suffered losses come out of the woodwork,” Simon Leaf, a sports lawyer at Mishcon de Reya, told inews.

“Such losses could include anything from lost revenue from commercial partners, prize money from the league and even lost titles.”

It could be a Doomsday scenario for many, though the depth of issues to unravel is unlikely to see a quick resolution.

Any probes into club finances will have to be forensic in nature, meaning it could be years before other Premier League outfits are brought to book.