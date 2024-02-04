Report claims 29-year-old has turned down a lucrative offer to leave Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was reportedly a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal last month.

The Saudi Arabian outfit reportedly tried to sign the midfielder and they made every attempt to secure his services. They are managed by Jorge Jesus, who has previously managed Bruno Fernandes during his time at Sporting CP.

However, the Portuguese international has chosen to stay at Manchester United and push for trophies with them. The 29-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining Manchester United in January 2020.

His ability to score goals consistently and create goalscoring opportunities in the final third makes him an indispensable asset for the Red Devils and they will be delighted that he has chosen to continue with them. Apparently, the Saudi Arabian outfit were prepared to offer him a lucrative contract in order to move to the Gulf state.

According to the report from Record via Manchester Evening News, the midfielder turned down irrefutable numbers in order to stay in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if you he help Manchester United secure Champions League qualification this season. They have had a mediocre campaign by their standards but they must look to finish in the top four.

A club of their stature should be challenging for major trophies and missing out on Champions. League qualification will be a devastating blow.