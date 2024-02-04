Video: Horrible mix-up by Alisson and van Dijk leaves Arsenal’s Martinelli to tap into an empty net

After a poor first half by their standards Liverpool had taken the game to Arsenal in the second 45, but a terrible mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk allowed Gabriel Martinelli to put the hosts in front for the second time in the game.

There was no danger whatsoever as the Liverpool captain sought to shepherd the ball back to his keeper.

However, a breakdown in communication left both Liverpool stars in no man’s land and Martinelli with an open goal to aim at.

The Arsenal man could scarcely believe his luck and gleefully fired home.

"HOW can that happen?!" ? Liverpool fans, look away ? pic.twitter.com/yS6bbPy9Gm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

The Emirates ERUPTED after Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal back in front! ? #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/1qgpHz0Jk6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV