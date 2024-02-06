Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an offer to sign the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League for months and it appears that clubs like Tottenham and Liverpool are keen on securing his signature.

A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that Tottenham have offered €70 million (£60m) for the Brazilian winger and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to accept the offer.

The Spanish have their financial limitations and they could use the funds from Raphinha’s sale to improve their squad at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has hardly been an exceptional performer for the La Liga club and it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to sanction his departure.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool come forward with an official proposal to sign the player as well. Mohamed Salah has been linked with the move away from the club and Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal are reportedly prepared to pay €100 million for the Egyptian international.

Liverpool will have to replace him adequately and the former Leeds United winger could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Raphinha has four goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions. He will add creativity and technical ability in the final third. Although he’s not a prolific goalscorer like Salah, he could certainly replace the creative output of the Egyptian international.

Liverpool will probably have to sign another striker along with him if they lose Salah in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will need more depth in the final third if they want to compete for major trophies next season.

Raphinha is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition. The Brazilian knows the Premier League well from his time at Leeds and he should be able to make an immediate impact if he returns next season.