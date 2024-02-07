Premier League manager sends clear transfer invitation to Manchester United midfielder

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has very publicly courted Christian Eriksen, speaking in an interview about how we’d welcome the chance to work with the Manchester United midfielder again.

Eriksen had an impressive spell at Brentford before leaving to join Man Utd on a free transfer last season, and it’s fair to say he’s not had quite the same impact for the Red Devils so far.

Injuries haven’t helped Eriksen settle and establish his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting line up, but one imagines the player’s age might also mean he’s not likely to be a particularly long-term option for the club.

Brentford fans would surely love to have Eriksen back, and Frank has spoken very highly of the Denmark international in an interview with Tipsbladet.

Eriksen currently has a contract with United until 2025, so it might be that they have a decision to make on his future this summer, as it would likely represent their last chance to cash in on the former Tottenham playmaker.

That could then be an opportunity for Brentford, with Frank not hiding the fact that he’d be open to signing him again.

“He will always be welcome back! Christian always will be. I think he knows that. And we know that he had a good time here,” Frank said.