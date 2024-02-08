Barcelona would need Liverpool’s permission to hire Jurgen Klopp even though he’s leaving Anfield

Barcelona would reportedly require Liverpool’s permission to hire Jurgen Klopp as their next manager, even though he’s already announced that he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of this season.

The German tactician recently stunned the footballing world by announcing completely out of the blue that this would be his final season in charge of Liverpool as he needs to take a break from the game and rest.

According to Sport, the fact that Klopp has stated he won’t be going into another job straight away means that Barca might still find it tricky to appoint the 56-year-old as they would need the Reds’ permission.

The report suggests Klopp gave his word to Liverpool that he’d be taking some time off, though it’s also suggested he might be especially tempted by a job in La Liga in the future.

Klopp will be a huge loss for Liverpool and their fans would no doubt find it difficult seeing him in charge of another of Europe’s elite clubs.

Barcelona would do very well indeed to land this big name with such a proven track record of delivering success and entertaining football, so it will be interesting to see how much they push to convince him to return to football earlier than he had been planning to.