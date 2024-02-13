Ange Postecoglou already has plan for Lucas Bergvall next season

Spurs reportedly have plans to immediately introduce Lucas Bergvall to their first team next season.

The young midfielder snubbed Barcelona and instead agreed a move to Spurs last month. He will officially join from Swedish side Djurgarden on 1st July 2024.

Seen as a shrewd signing after they agreed to pay a reported £8.5 million (Reuters) transfer fee, Spurs managed to beat some fierce competition to the talented teenager’s signature.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Lilywhites, who consider the 18-year-old a ‘generational talent’, already have first-team football in mind.

Despite being inexperienced at this level, Bergvall is set to go straight into Ange Postecoglou’s first team, where he will be expected to rival the likes of Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur — a real compliment for a player who made his senior debut just 18 months ago.

Considered one of the best young talents in European football, Spurs fans will be desperate to see the youngster in action, and if these latest reports are anything to go by, that might not be too far away.