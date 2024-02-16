Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Liverpool’s chances of signing Kylian Mbappe

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has previously discussed the potential transfer of Kylian Mbappe to the Merseyside club.

The captain of France is nearing the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the news circulating the media yesterday reported that the French star has told French club that he will leave at the end of the season.

Mbappe’s next destination has frequently been mentioned as Real Madrid, but Liverpool have also been part of the conversation as having an interest in the 25-year-old.

According to The Athletic, Mbappe has communicated to PSG his intention to leave at the end of the season. As per the source, Mbappe has already been offered a contract by Real Madrid, allowing him to start pre-contract negotiations with teams outside of France.

Even before Mbappe left Monaco, Liverpool have been interested in the player. Jurgen Klopp did concede in the summer that he would be shocked if the team could close a deal on Mbappe.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany, back in August. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

A move to Liverpool is highly unlikely with reports suggesting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken the responsibility to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid hold a long term interest in the player and the player is also keen to don the famous white shirt of the Spanish club.