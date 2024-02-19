Liverpool injury blow could see star player miss upcoming clash vs Luton Town

Liverpool have reportedly suffered another injury blow as Mohamed Salah now seems doubtful for the upcoming Premier League clash against Luton Town in midweek.

The Reds welcomed Salah back to the fold for their 4-1 win away to Brentford at the weekend, with the Egypt international scoring on his first appearance for the club since his break to go to AFCON with his national side.

However, it’s now being reported by Kora Plus that Salah has aggravated a hamstring issue after being brought on from the bench against Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool fans will hope this doesn’t end up being anything too serious or long-term, and for now it seems it’s only one game that looks tricky for Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain top of the Premier League table at the moment, but have had numerous injury problems lately with hugely important players like Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Arsenal and Manchester City breathing down their necks, they won’t want to be without these big names for too long or they surely won’t be able to maintain the high standards required to keep their place at the top of the table.