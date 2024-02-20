Tottenham willing to pay €60m for midfielder transfer but his club might push for €100m

Tottenham may reportedly be willing to pay as much as €60million for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, though it’s also possible that his club will push for a fee closer to €100m.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Barca and it makes sense that they won’t want to let him go too easily, but it seems there is growing interest in the player as Sport Witness rounds up and translates various reports linking him with both Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain.

They cite journalist David Bernabeu as saying Tottenham are ready to pay €60m to sign De Jong, while they also state that Mundo Deportivo last week put Barcelona’s asking price for the former Ajax man as almost double that at €100m.

One imagines that kind of fee would be well beyond THFC, but at the same time we probably can’t rule anything out as we’ve seen Premier League clubs spend serious money on top midfielders in recent times.

In the last few transfer windows, Arsenal have signed Declan Rice, while Chelsea have splashed the cash on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, so it makes sense that Barcelona view De Jong as being in a similar ball park in terms of value.

Barca aren’t having the best season, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs could tempt De Jong into a move to north London for a new challenge.