Pedro Neto has been in scintillating form for Wolverhampton Wanderers over the last couple of seasons, while ever he’s been on the pitch, and it’s no secret that multiple Premier League teams are keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal have been keen on the Portuguese winger for some time, initially making an unsuccessful approach during the 2022 summer transfer window. Interest waned over the following 18 months due to his persistent injuries. However, he has regained his form this season, contributing to 14 goals for Wolves.

Reputable transfer journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on the Wolverhampton Wanderers star player via a Q&A for The Athletic.

While stating that potential suitors may be put off by his £80 million price-tag due to the player’s injury record, Ornstein added: “Neto is having a brilliant season and that naturally makes him one to watch in the next transfer window. First thing to say is there’s no guarantee he leaves Wolves.”

He added that whilst the Portuguese international is under contract at Molineux until 2027, “there’s no secret that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United are all admirers of the Portugal international.”

Arsenal linked with Pedro Neto

Neto showcases versatility, excelling on both the right and left wings, as well as in roles as a second striker or as a number 10. While he could greatly benefit the Gunners, it seems unlikely they’ll invest a substantial £80 million in acquiring him by the end of the current campaign.

Since joining Wolves in 2019, Neto has missed nearly 100 games due to injuries, making him a potentially risky signing for the same reason.

With the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus already experiencing significant time on the sidelines, Arsenal’s squad can ill-afford another injury-prone player. Partey, for instance, has featured in just five games this season. Could Mikel Arteta and Arsenal really afford to spend big money on a player with fitness worries?