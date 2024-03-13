Spurs told how they can boost chances of signing Pedro Neto

Spurs’ push for Champions League qualification could hand them a huge boost in the race to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Wanted by several clubs, Neto, 24, is expected to be one of this summer’s big movers.

The 24-year-old is believed to be valued at a whopping £60 million by Wolves, who are likely to sign off on the winger’s exit should their demands be met.

Spurs handed major boost in race to sign Pedro Neto

And although Newcastle United are strongly linked with a summer approach, Spurs, according to Football Insider, could be handed a significant advantage if they achieve Champions League qualification.

Neto is understood to be prioritising top-flight European football next season and with Newcastle out of the race for the top four, Spurs look the winger’s likeliest destination.

Pedro Neto looks set to attract plenty of transfer interest.

These latest reports will serve as a major blow to Eddie Howe, who is reportedly prepared to ‘make sacrifices’ to land Wolves’ highly-rated number seven.

Unfortunately for the former Bournemouth boss though, the Magpies’ disappointing campaign is set to see them miss out.

Since joining Wolves in 2019, Neto, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 14 goals and registered 24 assists in 134 games in all competitions.

