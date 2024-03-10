Manchester City set to challenge Liverpool for Portuguese star

The treble winners are reportedly eyeing up a move for Wolves’ Pedro Neto but will have to fight off interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The two sides are set to clash at Anfield on Sunday in a titanic affair that will no doubt shape this year’s title race.

But they may also have to do battle off the pitch this coming summer as Manchester City is reportedly eyeing up a move for Portuguese winger, Neto.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League champions are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old after his impressive displays this campaign.

Neto has produced an incredible 9 assists so far this season but has been hampered by a long list of injuries.

After only recently returning from a spell on the sidelines, the winger limped off just before the break during Saturday’s clash with Fulham with what appeared to be another hamstring injury.

Although Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva have featured on the right wing, Pep Guardiola hasn’t fully replaced Riyah Mahrez with an out-and-out left-footed winger.

Liverpool are also reportedly keen as the interest from Saudi Arabia in Mohamed Salah will likely reemerge in the summer.

But his injury record may be a worry for both sides as he has started only 18 games in this year’s league campaign.