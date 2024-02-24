Liverpool identify two managers as backup options in case Xabi Alonso pursuit fails

Last month, Jurgen Klopp shocked everyone with a surprise announcement, revealing his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Klopp’s impending departure has sparked speculation regarding his successor at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly the top target for the club. The former Liverpool midfielder, who recently set a new Bundesliga record with Bayer Leverkusen by going unbeaten in 33 consecutive matches, has gained significant attention.

They currently sit on top of the Bundesliga with an 8 point lead over Bayern Munich and are looking like favourites to win the league at the moment. The last manager to beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga was Jurgen Klopp.

However, it is not only Liverpool who are interested in Alonso. Bayern Munich have reportedly identified him as a target to replace under fire Thomas Tuchel and Real Madrid are also said to be keen on him.

Considering the competition for his appointment, journalist Sam Wallace, chief football writer for the Telegraph, claims that Liverpool have identified several other candidates.

The report claims that If Liverpool fail to persuade Xabi Alonso, they have identified Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and the German national team’s Julian Nagelsmann as potential alternatives.

Amorim is currently under contract with Sporting until the summer of 2026, indicating that Liverpool would need to pay compensation to bring him to England.

On the other hand, Nagelsmann’s contract with the German Football Association expires this year after the conclusion of the European Championship in the summer.

Whoever takes the reins from Klopp will face a daunting task, given the high standards he has set during his tenure at the club.