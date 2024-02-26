Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Brighton and hope Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Journalist Emanuele Cammaroto has revealed on Calcio Napoli 24 that the 44-year-old Italian manager is destined to join a big club and he has named Barcelona and Liverpool as potential destinations.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has recently confirmed that this is his final season with the club and he will move on in the summer. The Reds will have to replace him adequately and it will be interesting to see if they want to appoint De Zerbi as the German’s replacement.

The 44-year-old has done an impressive job at the Premier League club and he could be an exciting option for Liverpool. Replacing the German manager will be a massive challenge for any club and they are unlikely to find a replacement of equal calibre right away.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality young manager with the potential to develop into a world-class manager in the near future. De Zerbi has certainly shown his qualities in the Premier League and he is likely to improve with experience.

The opportunity to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive proposition for the Italian. It would be a major step up for him and he will look to compete for major trophies with Liverpool in the coming seasons.

The Reds have more resources and a far better squad compared to Brighton. The opportunity to manage them can be quite tempting for any manager and it remains to be seen who they end up appointing.