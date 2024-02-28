Man City tipped to sign former player who is shining at another Premier League club

Former Manchester City player Owen Hargreaves has tipped Pep Guardiola’s team to make a move for one of the “best” Premier League midfielders in the summer.

With their outstanding squad, Man City have a chance to win an unprecedented back-to-back treble this season.

Although it would be very challenging, Guardiola’s team are just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, have a spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and are still going strong in the FA Cup.

The absence of cover for Rodri is one of Man City’s few flaws, but it’s a big one. Up until now, the defensive midfielder has been the most crucial member of the squad because without him, City just cannot play as well.

For well over a year, Rodri has been unbeaten in the team, but this season, Man City have lost all four games without him.

Since Ilkay Gundogan left the team in the summer, Rodri has had to play nearly every minute of action since there is no longer enough cover for him.

Owen Hargreaves thinks the issue may be resolved if Douglas Luiz rejoins the team during the summer transfer window.

Speaking on Optus Sport’s The Final Word, Hargreaves remarked: “I think he’s developed into one of the best midfield players in the Premier League.

“And I wouldn’t be surprised if Man City tried to bring him back, they need someone when Rodri is not there, when he was at Man City he didn’t play a tonne.”

Without a question, City’s main goal in the summer transfer window should be to strengthen their defensive midfield.

Guardiola never trusted Kalvin Phillips, therefore the signing turned out to be a flop, leaving City with very little choices after his departure.

Given City’s record without him, it would be disastrous for the team if Rodri missed one more game for the remainder of the season, yet such a weight is not sustainable.

After playing in 56 games last term, the 27-year-old has already appeared in 33 games this season.